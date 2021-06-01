Company offering $1K to game with a friend

Watch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though it can be fun to enjoy the summer out in the sun, sometimes one may want to hole up, plug in and veg out with some video games.

Why not get paid for once?

FrontierBundles.com is paying one person and a friend to play 21 hours of video games per person and report their experience. Their focus is on if people game better with their friend, or alone.

Each player will get $1,000, along with a swag bag that includes "a Nintendo Switch Lite, access to both modern video game favorites and retro video game classics, and enough snacks to fuel countless online adventures."

Only one submission is required per pair. If you'd like to find out more and apply, you can visit the link here.

