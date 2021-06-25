7-Eleven offering free Slurpees all July to celebrate 94th birthday

7-Eleven is going all out for its 94th birthday this year.

After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of free Slurpee day in July of 2020, this year, the convenience store will offer free Slurpees all July.

"Whether it's appropriate for a 94-year-old brand to get up to these kinds of shenanigans or not, 7‑Eleven doesn't seem to care," says a press release from their corporate website. "A year older than both Mickey Mouse and the YoYo, 7‑Eleven continues to buck standard birthday traditions by insisting on giving gifts rather than getting them.

To get a free Slurpee, all you have to do is download the 7Rewards® loyalty app and 7-Eleven will slip one free small Slurpee drink coupon into your account on July 1. The promotion will last all month long.

"7‑Eleven's birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN," said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it's a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party."

The Slurpee drink, which turns 55 on July 11 of this year, comes in a wide array of flavors that vary by region, but you might want to try the vitaminwater® Zero Sugar Gutsy, Pineapple Whip, Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, or Peach Perfect made with real juice.

7-Eleven, established in 1927 as the first-ever convenience store, is running several deals to celebrate. Check out their website for more information.

The 7‑Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com. The 7NOW® delivery app can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com.

