Burger King lowers Whoppers to 37 cents for next two days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burger King will be lowering the price of its Whopper sandwiches to their original price for the next two days.

On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will serve Whoppers for 37 cents to celebrate the chain's 64th birthday. The deal comes with a catch as it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks reward members who order via the Burger King app or website.

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic, flame-grilled burger prepared YOUR way (with 1,024 potential combinations, to be exact),” Zahra Nurani, Burger King North America’s head of marketing communications, wrote in a prepared statement. “And now, 64 years later, we’re excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper for its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members.”

Customers who want to get the discounted Whoppers can sign up for their Royal Perks account by downloading the BK app or visiting their site here. And once they are registered, the company advises customers to add the Whopper coupon before placing their order.

The offer is valid at participating restaurants in the U.S. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) only today and Saturday. Royal Perks members are limited to one offer per account.

The Whopper debuted in 1957 at Burger King's original location in Miami.