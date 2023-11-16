Michigan settles litigation with Big Ten, Harbaugh accepts suspension

There will be no "A Few Good Men" moments for Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday.

The university announced it had resolved litigation with the Big Ten Conference ahead of an appeals hearing.

The Big Ten announced last week that Harbaugh was suspended for the final three regular-season games amid an investigation into sign stealing.

Michigan said on Wednesday that the conference agreed to close its investigation as a separate NCAA investigation continues.

"The conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations," Michigan said in a statement.

It added that Harbaugh would accept the three-game suspension "to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field."

Prior to the agreement, Harbaugh planned to appear in court on Friday to seek an order that would have prevented the ban from continuing.

"I've always felt like it'd be cool to get up there and thunder away at a jury like Tom Cruise in 'A Few Good Men' or be a judge," Harbaugh said on Monday.

Michigan is the No. 2 ranked team in the country and one of the favorites to win the national championship.

The team is currently undefeated, even winning last week against No. 10 Penn State without Harbaugh on the sidelines.

Michigan will take on Maryland on Saturday, followed by a big game against No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 25.

