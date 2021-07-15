Metro Elementary School of Design extends lottery for enrollment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Metro Elementary School of Design has extended its lottery to increase enrollment.

Principal David Crabtree said enrollment has been low due to the pandemic but he's encouraging more students to apply with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Crabtree said typically, the school's lottery program ends May 1st. But this year, he's extended it to Dec. 31, 2021, to allow more students the opportunity to attend.

He said the benefits of attending the school, which is part of CCISD, includes free breakfast and lunch for every student regardless of financial situation. Crabtree said the school focuses on fine arts and also offers 6th grade athletics. He said right now, there are 20 to 40 openings for students in each grade level, ranging from Pre-K to 6th.

"We have latch key programs, the students can still go to latchkey at their home school. So if they want to go if they closer to Woodlawn elementary school, they could get picked up at Woodlawn take them to Metro get dropped off at Woodlawn go to their latchkey and mom can pick them up at 5:45 when they get off of work or they could stay at our school at latchkey until 5:45," said Crabtree.

The first day of school at Metro E is August 10, 2021.

For a link to the school's application and lottery, click here and the school's Facebook page can be found here.

