Prosecutor accidentally shoots himself in courthouse office

Elaine Thompson/AP file
FILE - A sales clerk holds a pistol during an auction in Rochester, Wash., on Oct. 20, 2017. A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, April 4, 2022, suggests people who live with handgun owners are murdered at more than twice the rate of people who live in homes without such firearms. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 22, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Authorities say an assistant prosecutor accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own handgun at his office inside a Georgia courthouse.

An incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office says Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon was trying to show his gun to a co-worker when it fired as he drew the weapon from its holster.

WJCL-TV says sheriff's reports obtained through an open records request show the investigator assigned to the April 4 shooting requested that the case be declared inactive with no charges filed.

The records also say that Breedon's gun was returned to him.

Breedon and his boss, Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney Daphne Totten, did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
