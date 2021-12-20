Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Moderna Results
Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:50:13-05

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Moderna said lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron.

A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects. Moderna's data hasn't yet undergone scientific review.

But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities pleas for people to get the extra shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.