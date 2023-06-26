Watch Now
News

Actions

4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:46:23-04

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed by gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted.

Little Rock Police on Monday released the cause of death for the four people found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning.

The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Little Rock police did not release the names of the people found dead and said they're notifying next of kin.

Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Coastal Bend History