Watch
Sports

Actions

Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams

Posted at 5:19 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 08:00:17-04

ANDREWS, Texas —ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV the vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn’t immediately released. Blanco says a bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament. The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico. The school said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections