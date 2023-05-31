Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say that a priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II has been found in Japan and returned.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said Wednesday the baroque “Madonna with Child,” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, was on the Nazis' list of the 521 most valuable pieces of art among tens of thousands of others they looted from Poland between 1939-45.

Identified by ministry experts at an auction in Tokyo in 2022, the painting was returned following negotiations.

Poland is actively seeking to regain art looted during the war and there some 66,000 items on its list.

So far, 600 artworks have been returned. The Turchi painting is the first artifact to be returned from Japan.