Watch Now
News

Actions

More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

Migrant Deaths
Eric Gay/AP
An ambulance leaves the scene where police said dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Migrant Deaths
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 16:11:32-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — More than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation's deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.

The ages of the victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoint.

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections