Watch
News

Actions

3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

items.[0].image.alt
Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies, including a child, were found in a burning dumpster on the city's west side on Wednesday. (KXAS)
TX DUMPSTER FIRE DISMEMBERED BODIES
Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:08:59-04

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child.

As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man.

Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies.

Police have identified the man as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education