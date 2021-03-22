AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death across all age groups in a late-stage U.S. study, the company announced Monday.

The U.S. study found the shot was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization. The early findings from the U.S. study, announced Monday, are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, it has not yet been approved in the U.S.