AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

Results of first U.S, study from the company
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
FILE - This July 24, 2013 file photo shows the AstraZeneca logo on the company's building in Shanghai, China. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, reacting to startling new data that the nasal spray vaccine made by AstraZeneca was ineffective last winter against swine flu. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Posted at 4:13 AM, Mar 22, 2021
LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death across all age groups in a late-stage U.S. study, the company announced Monday.

The U.S. study found the shot was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization. The early findings from the U.S. study, announced Monday, are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, it has not yet been approved in the U.S.  

