ATLANTA, Georgia — Marwin Gonzalez broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run single that landed just 235 feet away in left field, leading the Houston Astros' comeback from a four-run deficit in a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.

With Houston down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, it resumes at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night.

The Astros charged back Sunday night after Atlanta had taken an early 4-0 lead in the first inning on Adam Duvall's grand slam.

But Houston took the lead for good when Gonzalez, who had not had a hit in the series, dropped a soft single to claim the lead.

The Braves had their chances with runners left on base in every inning between the third and sixth inning. But the Astros iced the victory with runs in the seventh and eighth inning as they scored in five of the nine innings to stave off elimination.

The Braves now are 4-12 in their last 16 clinching opportunities as they were denied - at least for one night - a chance for their first world championship in 26 years.

