Army eases fitness test standards for women, older troops

Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - U.S Army troops training to serve as instructors participate in the new Army combat fitness test at the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade compound at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 8, 2019. After three years of complaints and debate, the Army has dumped plans to have a physical fitness test that is gender and age neutral, and will now allow women and older soldiers to pass with lower scores. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:37:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has scrapped its move to have a physical fitness test that's gender- and age-neutral, and will now allow women and older soldiers to pass while meeting some reduced standards. The decision comes after three years of complaints and debate about the fitness test. A new study by the RAND research organization confirms that men were passing the new six-event fitness test at a much higher rate than women, and that older soldiers were also struggling with their scores. The change will only affect the regular fitness test that soldiers take each year. Qualifying for specific, more grueling Army jobs will continue to require that everyone must pass the same tests and standards.

