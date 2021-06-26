Watch
News

Actions

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

items.[0].image.alt
American Airlines
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737, Photo Date: Undated<br/>
MGN_1280x720_10621P00-SJTDK.jpg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 10:15:30-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days. Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education