Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Soundgarden, Chris Cornell's widow settle recordings lawsuit

2014 Lollapalooza Brazil - Day 2
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 06: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage during the 2014 Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on April 6, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
2014 Lollapalooza Brazil - Day 2
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 17:34:16-04

The widow of singer Chris Cornell and his former bandmates in Soundgarden say they have resolved her lawsuit against them.

The agreement announced Monday clears the way for the release of the band's final recordings more than five years after his death.

Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden in 2019 over royalties from recordings her husband made that she said were intended to be a solo project, but the band contended were part of their partnership.

In a joint statement, the two sides say the deal will allow fans of the famed Seattle band to hear the final songs they were working on before Cornell's 2017 death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Coastal Bend History