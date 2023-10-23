Texas Football Magazine - Week 10 high school rankings

The Week 10 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 49-3 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 38-24 2

3 DeSoto (7-0) W: Cedar Hill, 35-13 3

4 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 65-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (8-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 58-0 5

6 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Northwest Eaton, 70-28 6

7 Humble Atascocita (8-0) W: Sheldon King, 28-21 OT 7

8 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 42-13 8

9 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 44-3 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (7-1) W: Beaumont United, 47-2 10

11 Northwest Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-10 13

12 Cibolo Steele (7-1) W: SA East Central, 52-28 12

13 Houston Lamar (9-0) W: Houston Chavez, 81-0 14

14 Dickinson (7-1) W: Houston Clear Lake, 60-28 15

15 Willis (8-0) Idle 16

16 Pflugerville Weiss (8-0) Idle 17

17 Dripping Springs (6-2) W: Lake Travis, 24-6 NR

18 SA Reagan (8-0) W: SA Churchill, 38-0 18

19 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 19

20 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 38-21 20

21 Coppell (8-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-0 21

22 Lake Travis (6-2) L: Dripping Springs, 24-6 11

23 Klein Collins (7-1) W: Klein Cain, 42-33 23

24 Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-2) W: Fort Bend Austin, 62-7 24

25 The Woodlands (7-2) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 62-7 25

Dropped out: No. 22 Katy Jordan

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Aledo (9-0) W: Denton Ryan, 25-19 1

2 Longview (7-1) W: McKinney North, 36-13 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 90-0 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (8-0) W: Baytown Lee, 48-33 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (8-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 66-0 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-14 6

7 Red Oak (8-0) W: Killeen, 56-37 7

8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 27-7 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (7-1) W: Sherman, 41-10 9

10 Forney (7-1) W: North Mesquite, 53-13 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Melissa (8-0) W: Greenville, 55-14 1

2 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 27-20 2

3 Midlothian Heritage (8-0) W: Corsicana, 56-13 3

4 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 51-14 4

5 Port Neches-Groves (7-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-14 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-2) W: Dallas Samuell, 48-0 6

7 Lucas Lovejoy (7-1) W: Mesquite Poteet, 48-7 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (8-0) W: SA Edison, 73-6 8

9 Argyle (5-2) W: Frisco Independence, 63-0 9

10 Colleyville Heritage (7-1) W: FW North Side, 57-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Boerne (7-1) W: SA Kennedy, 63-0 1

2 Celina (8-0) W: Dallas Carter, 49-34 2

3 Anna (7-1) W: Nevada Community, 58-6 3

4 Kilgore (8-1) W: Athens, 28-21 5

5 Alvin Iowa Colony (8-0) W: El Campo, 35-17 6

6 Stephenville (6-2) W: China Spring, 31-21 7

7 Brownwood (8-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 35-14 8

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-1) W: Henderson, 63-24 10

9 China Spring (6-3) L: Stephenville, 31-21 4

10 Bay City (6-2) W: Needville, 50-17 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Needville

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 72-27 1

2 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 39-21 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-27 3

4 Cuero (8-0) W: Caldwell, 62-7 4

5 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 48-20 5

6 Bellville (8-0) Idle 6

7 Monahans (8-0) W: Fabens, 72-7 8

8 Hamshire-Fannett (8-1) L: Silsbee, 39-21 7

9 Canyon West Plains (8-1) W: Perryton, 72-6 9

10 Van (7-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Columbus (9-0) W: Yoakum, 35-0 2

2 Malakoff (8-0) Idle 3

3 Winnsboro (8-0) W: Mineola, 42-0 4

4 Brock (5-3) W: Paradise, 26-14 7

5 Bushland (8-1) W: Shallowater, 35-3 8

6 Hitchcock (8-1) W: Hempstead, 60-0 9

7 Lorena (7-2) W: Franklin, 52-49 NR

8 Franklin (7-1) L: Lorena, 52-49 1

9 Clyde (8-0) W: Bowie, 48-21 10

10 Paradise (7-1) L: Brock, 26-14 5

Dropped out: No. 6 Edna

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-0) W: Lone Oak, 75-0 1

2 Canadian (8-0) W: Friona, 56-7 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (7-0) W: Danbury, 58-0 3

4 Hooks (7-0) W: Redwater, 76-0 4

5 Newton (7-0) W: Kountze, 61-6 5

6 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 56-0 7

7 Holliday (7-1) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 62-0 8

8 Daingerfield (6-2) W: Queen City, 62-0 10

9 Wall (6-2) W: San Angelo TLC, 69-12 NR

10 Jacksboro (8-0) W: Merkel, 78-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Troup, No. 9 Littlefield

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 69-0 1

2 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 26-7 2

3 Tolar (7-1) W: Bangs, 61-6 3

4 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 69-0 4

5 Cooper (7-1) W: Honey Grove, 34-21 5

6 Hawley (6-2) W: Olney, 51-7 6

7 Beckville (7-1) W: Frankston, 68-28 7

8 Sonora (8-0) W: Anthony, 60-26 8

9 Garrison (8-0) W: Grapeland, 58-0 9

10 Holland (8-0) W: Hearne, 35-7 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Albany (8-0) W: Roscoe, 44-7 1

2 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 35-0 2

3 New Home (8-0) W: Plains, 77-14 3

4 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 47-10 5

5 Lovelady (8-0) W: Sabine Pass, 64-7 7

6 Wellington (6-2) W: Wheeler, 46-0 8

7 Wink (8-1) W: McCamey, 52-21 9

8 Chilton (7-1) L: Granger, 17-14 4

9 Seymour (7-1) W: Haskell, 41-13 10

10 Gruver (7-2) W: Sunray, 42-41 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Sunray

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 61-0 1

2 Knox City (8-0) W: Vernon Northside, 62-0 2

3 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 64-14 3

4 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 76-30 4

5 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 5

6 Whiteface (8-0) W: Wellman-Union, 68-20 6

7 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 46-30 7

8 Miami (8-0) W: Follett, 36-30 8

9 Rankin (6-2) W: Lenorah Grady, 53-8 9

10 Gail Borden County (7-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 62-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Benjamin 87-0) W: Harrold, 69-6 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) Idle 2

3 Jayton (9-0) W: Matador Motley County, 60-14 3

4 Richland Springs (8-0) W: Brookesmith, 68-0 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) Idle 5

6 Cherokee (6-1) W: Rochelle, 84-72 6

7 Newcastle (6-1) W: Strawn, 74-24 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Booker, 52-6 8

9 Amherst (8-0) W: Hart, 69-32 9

10 Crowell (7-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 70-35 1

2 Dallas Christian (8-1) W: Bullard Brook Hill, 55-3 2

3 Austin Regents (7-1) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 77-0 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-0) W: FW Southwest Christian, 49-0 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (8-1) W: Houston Kinkaid, 42-35 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen, 80-30 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 2

3 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 49-0 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-0) W: Austin NYOS, 49-24 4

5 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 56-48 5

Dropped out: None