Texas Football Magazine - Week 10 high school rankings

The Week 10 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 49-3 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 38-24 2
3 DeSoto (7-0) W: Cedar Hill, 35-13 3
4 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 65-14 4
5 Austin Vandegrift (8-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 58-0 5
6 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Northwest Eaton, 70-28 6
7 Humble Atascocita (8-0) W: Sheldon King, 28-21 OT 7
8 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 42-13 8
9 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 44-3 9
10 Humble Summer Creek (7-1) W: Beaumont United, 47-2 10
11 Northwest Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-10 13
12 Cibolo Steele (7-1) W: SA East Central, 52-28 12
13 Houston Lamar (9-0) W: Houston Chavez, 81-0 14
14 Dickinson (7-1) W: Houston Clear Lake, 60-28 15
15 Willis (8-0) Idle 16
16 Pflugerville Weiss (8-0) Idle 17
17 Dripping Springs (6-2) W: Lake Travis, 24-6 NR
18 SA Reagan (8-0) W: SA Churchill, 38-0 18
19 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 19
20 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 38-21 20
21 Coppell (8-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-0 21
22 Lake Travis (6-2) L: Dripping Springs, 24-6 11
23 Klein Collins (7-1) W: Klein Cain, 42-33 23
24 Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-2) W: Fort Bend Austin, 62-7 24
25 The Woodlands (7-2) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 62-7 25
Dropped out: No. 22 Katy Jordan
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Aledo (9-0) W: Denton Ryan, 25-19 1
2 Longview (7-1) W: McKinney North, 36-13 2
3 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 90-0 3
4 Port Arthur Memorial (8-0) W: Baytown Lee, 48-33 4
5 Lamar Fulshear (8-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 66-0 5
6 Comal Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-14 6
7 Red Oak (8-0) W: Killeen, 56-37 7
8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 27-7 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (7-1) W: Sherman, 41-10 9
10 Forney (7-1) W: North Mesquite, 53-13 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Melissa (8-0) W: Greenville, 55-14 1
2 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 27-20 2
3 Midlothian Heritage (8-0) W: Corsicana, 56-13 3
4 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 51-14 4
5 Port Neches-Groves (7-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-14 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-2) W: Dallas Samuell, 48-0 6
7 Lucas Lovejoy (7-1) W: Mesquite Poteet, 48-7 7
8 SA Alamo Heights (8-0) W: SA Edison, 73-6 8
9 Argyle (5-2) W: Frisco Independence, 63-0 9
10 Colleyville Heritage (7-1) W: FW North Side, 57-6 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Boerne (7-1) W: SA Kennedy, 63-0 1
2 Celina (8-0) W: Dallas Carter, 49-34 2
3 Anna (7-1) W: Nevada Community, 58-6 3
4 Kilgore (8-1) W: Athens, 28-21 5
5 Alvin Iowa Colony (8-0) W: El Campo, 35-17 6
6 Stephenville (6-2) W: China Spring, 31-21 7
7 Brownwood (8-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 35-14 8
8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-1) W: Henderson, 63-24 10
9 China Spring (6-3) L: Stephenville, 31-21 4
10 Bay City (6-2) W: Needville, 50-17 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Needville
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 72-27 1
2 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 39-21 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-27 3
4 Cuero (8-0) W: Caldwell, 62-7 4
5 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 48-20 5
6 Bellville (8-0) Idle 6
7 Monahans (8-0) W: Fabens, 72-7 8
8 Hamshire-Fannett (8-1) L: Silsbee, 39-21 7
9 Canyon West Plains (8-1) W: Perryton, 72-6 9
10 Van (7-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Columbus (9-0) W: Yoakum, 35-0 2
2 Malakoff (8-0) Idle 3
3 Winnsboro (8-0) W: Mineola, 42-0 4
4 Brock (5-3) W: Paradise, 26-14 7
5 Bushland (8-1) W: Shallowater, 35-3 8
6 Hitchcock (8-1) W: Hempstead, 60-0 9
7 Lorena (7-2) W: Franklin, 52-49 NR
8 Franklin (7-1) L: Lorena, 52-49 1
9 Clyde (8-0) W: Bowie, 48-21 10
10 Paradise (7-1) L: Brock, 26-14 5
Dropped out: No. 6 Edna
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Gunter (8-0) W: Lone Oak, 75-0 1
2 Canadian (8-0) W: Friona, 56-7 2
3 El Maton Tidehaven (7-0) W: Danbury, 58-0 3
4 Hooks (7-0) W: Redwater, 76-0 4
5 Newton (7-0) W: Kountze, 61-6 5
6 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 56-0 7
7 Holliday (7-1) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 62-0 8
8 Daingerfield (6-2) W: Queen City, 62-0 10
9 Wall (6-2) W: San Angelo TLC, 69-12 NR
10 Jacksboro (8-0) W: Merkel, 78-13 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Troup, No. 9 Littlefield
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 69-0 1
2 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 26-7 2
3 Tolar (7-1) W: Bangs, 61-6 3
4 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 69-0 4
5 Cooper (7-1) W: Honey Grove, 34-21 5
6 Hawley (6-2) W: Olney, 51-7 6
7 Beckville (7-1) W: Frankston, 68-28 7
8 Sonora (8-0) W: Anthony, 60-26 8
9 Garrison (8-0) W: Grapeland, 58-0 9
10 Holland (8-0) W: Hearne, 35-7 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Albany (8-0) W: Roscoe, 44-7 1
2 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 35-0 2
3 New Home (8-0) W: Plains, 77-14 3
4 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 47-10 5
5 Lovelady (8-0) W: Sabine Pass, 64-7 7
6 Wellington (6-2) W: Wheeler, 46-0 8
7 Wink (8-1) W: McCamey, 52-21 9
8 Chilton (7-1) L: Granger, 17-14 4
9 Seymour (7-1) W: Haskell, 41-13 10
10 Gruver (7-2) W: Sunray, 42-41 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Sunray
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 61-0 1
2 Knox City (8-0) W: Vernon Northside, 62-0 2
3 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 64-14 3
4 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 76-30 4
5 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 5
6 Whiteface (8-0) W: Wellman-Union, 68-20 6
7 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 46-30 7
8 Miami (8-0) W: Follett, 36-30 8
9 Rankin (6-2) W: Lenorah Grady, 53-8 9
10 Gail Borden County (7-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 62-6 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Benjamin 87-0) W: Harrold, 69-6 1
2 Oglesby (7-0) Idle 2
3 Jayton (9-0) W: Matador Motley County, 60-14 3
4 Richland Springs (8-0) W: Brookesmith, 68-0 4
5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) Idle 5
6 Cherokee (6-1) W: Rochelle, 84-72 6
7 Newcastle (6-1) W: Strawn, 74-24 7
8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Booker, 52-6 8
9 Amherst (8-0) W: Hart, 69-32 9
10 Crowell (7-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 70-35 1
2 Dallas Christian (8-1) W: Bullard Brook Hill, 55-3 2
3 Austin Regents (7-1) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 77-0 3
4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-0) W: FW Southwest Christian, 49-0 4
5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (8-1) W: Houston Kinkaid, 42-35 5
Dropped out: None
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen, 80-30 1
2 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 2
3 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 49-0 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-0) W: Austin NYOS, 49-24 4
5 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 56-48 5
Dropped out: None