Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House in Washington. The U.S. is meeting President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, as the White House steps up its efforts to inoculate the rest of the public. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 21, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is set to meet President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office, as the White House steps up its efforts to inoculate the rest of the public.

A White House official says Biden plans to say in a speech Wednesday that the U.S. will surpass that shot goal this week.

With more than 50% of adults at least partially vaccinated, Biden will reflect on his efforts to expand vaccine distribution and access in his first three months in office. 

