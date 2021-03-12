Police: Man critical after shootout with Houston officers

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say a man was critically wounded when he was shot by three officers after he first opened fire on police.

Assistant Police Chief Heather Morris said officers responding to a family disturbance with a gun early Friday found the man in a vehicle outside the home.

Morris says when officers told the man to show his hands, he instead fired a gun at police and three officers returned fire.

Morris says the man was critically wounded but is expected to survive and that no officers were injured.

No names were immediately released.