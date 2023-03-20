Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has convicted three men of first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000. The jury deliberated a little more than seven days before finding 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome guilty on Monday. The jury also convicted them of armed robbery. They will receive mandatory life sentences on April 6. Prosecutors tied them to the slaying through extensive surveillance video from a motorcycle shop and cellphone videos the men took of them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 16:01:42-04
