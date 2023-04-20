Watch Now
Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

This photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard on April 14, 2023, shows the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” Three Americans, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross, were aboard the boat and have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlan, Mexico, according to the Coast Guard. The Mexican Navy says it is using ships and a plane to search for the three who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico's northern Pacific coast. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 19, 2023
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy says it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico's northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said Monday it is using four patrol boats and a prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of them has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.”

The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlan, Mexico.

