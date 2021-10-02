Friday's Scores

Posted at 12:31 AM, Oct 02, 2021

PREP FOOTBALL= Amory 28, Aberdeen 0 Baldwyn 49, Walnut 8 Bay Springs 57, Enterprise Lincoln 0 Bayou Aca. 41, Pillow Aca. 21 Benton Academy 50, Amite School 46 Bogue Chitto 17, West Lincoln 6 Brandon 38, Warren Central 20 Brookhaven Academy 41, Hillcrest Christian 0 Caledonia 49, Corinth 21 Center Hill 27, Lewisburg 17 Centreville Aca. 26, Columbia Academy 18 Clarkdale 37, Forest 14 Clarksdale 45, Greenwood 8 Cleveland Central 25, Lake Cormorant 14 Coahoma Co. 22, North Side 0 Columbia 40, Sumrall 0 Columbus 28, Greenville 6 Copiah Aca. 44, Cathedral 16 DeSoto Central 14, Horn Lake 7 East Central 36, Pearl River Central 7 East Union 42, Belmont 14 East Webster 22, Calhoun City 8 Enterprise Clarke 20, Morton 6 Eupora 44, Bruce 6 Falkner 54, Thrasher 0 French Camp 36, Ethel 6 Gautier 62, Long Beach 7 George County 49, West Harrison 21 Greene County 40, Bay 0 Greenville Christian 30, Jackson Aca. 9 Gulfport 32, Pascagoula 14 H.W. Byers 30, Ashland 0 Harrison Central 26, Biloxi 22 Hartfield Academy 50, Parklane Aca. 0 Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 7 Hazlehurst 45, Wesson 0 Heidelberg 45, North Forrest 0 Heritage Academy 42, Wayne Aca. 14 Holmes County Central 30, Forest Hill 26 Houston 48, South Pontotoc 21 Humphreys Aca. 40, Columbus Christian 12 Humphreys def. Yazoo County, forfeit Independence 21, Holly Springs 6 Indianola Aca. 43, Kirk Aca. 42, OT Itawamba AHS 42, Tishomingo County 9 J.Z. George 48, Riverside 0 Jefferson Davis County 47, Perry Central 12 Kemper County 32, Lake 21 Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 20 Kossuth 14, Booneville 7 Lafayette 47, Saltillo 10 Lamar Christian 44, East Rankin Aca. 0 Lawrence County 47, Forrest Co. AHS 20 LeFlore 52, O'Bannon 0 Leake Aca. 27, St. Joseph-Madison 7 Louisville 41, Northeast Lauderdale 0 Lumberton 42, Richton 16 Madison Central 35, Grenada 0 Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 50, Jackson Prep 20 Manchester Aca. 52, Tunica Academy 20 Mantachie 48, Alcorn Central 12 Marshall Aca. 48, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7 Marvell Academy, Ark. 46, Calhoun Aca. 14 McAdams 14, West Bolivar 12, OT McComb 20, South Pike 15 McEvans 44, West Tallahatchie 8 Moss Point 14, Stone 0 Neshoba Central 46, Canton 7 Newton 36, Nanih Waiya 14 Newton Co. Aca. 52, Kemper Aca. 14 Newton County 40, Richland 7 North Delta 29, Oak Hill Aca. 7 North Pike 21, Lanier 0 North Sunflower Aca. 64, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 8 Northpoint Christian 27, St. George's, Tenn. 13 Noxapater 40, Hamilton 22 Noxubee County 52, Hatley 0 Oak Grove 48, Petal 14 Ocean Springs 42, D'Iberville 14 Oxford 22, Tupelo 6 Pearl 42, Meridian 27 Philadelphia 42, Mize 22 Picayune 69, Vancleave 42 Pisgah 14, Puckett 13 Pontotoc 14, New Albany 13 Poplarville 42, Purvis 7 Port Gibson 29, Jefferson County 20 Potts Camp 40, Myrtle 12 Prairie View, La. 70, Porter's Chapel Aca. 18, OT Prentiss Christian 45, Discovery Christian 14 Quitman 26, Northeast Jones 14 Resurrection Catholic 42, Salem 6 Ripley 28, North Pontotoc 7 Rosa Fort 38, Byhalia 8 Ruleville 14, Amanda Elzy 8 Scott Central 28, Mendenhall 20 Sebastopol 23, Vardaman 6 Senatobia 42, Nettleton 22 Shannon 50, Mooreville 20 Simmons 62, Coffeeville 0 Simpson Aca. 50, Park Place Christian Academy 14 Smithville 10, Okolona 8 South Panola 56, Olive Branch 28 Southaven 16, Hernando 9 St. Aloysius 30, Clinton Christian Academy 0 St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Winston Aca. 35 St. Martin 39, Hancock 14 St. Stanislaus 42, St. Patrick 0 Starkville 28, Clinton 21 Starkville Aca. 35, Magnolia Heights 14 Stringer 32, Collins 9 TCPS 35, Biggersville 25 Taylorsville 14, Mount Olive 8 Tylertown 58, Franklin Co. 0 Union 40, Southeast Lauderdale 0 Velma Jackson 41, Pelahatchie 20 Vicksburg 33, Provine 0 Wayne County 49, Florence 13 West Jones 41, Natchez 0 West Lauderdale 61, Leake Central 13 West Lowndes 35, Leake County 8 West Marion 27, Seminary 21 West Point 31, New Hope 0 Yazoo City 22, Gentry 14 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..