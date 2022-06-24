Watch Now
NewsRoe v. Wade

Actions

US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists

Britain US Supreme Court Abortion
Ashlee Ruggels/AP
Demonstrators gather outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall to protest against the decision to scrap constitutional right to abortion, in London, Friday June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Ashlee Ruggels/PA via AP)
Britain US Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:58:42-04

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States has polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents as advocates of abortion rights worry the Supreme Court ruling could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.

Argentine activist Ruth Zurbriggen said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling “shows that these types of rights are always at risk of being steamrolled."

In El Salvador, anti-abortion campaigner Sara Larin expressed hope the ruling will help make it possible “to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections