Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Oscars
Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 20:46:56-04

With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom have made the cut.

Producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh say in a statement Friday that their plan is for the Oscars to “look like a movie, not a television show.”

They’ve enlisted Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.  

Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education