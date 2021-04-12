Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October

NEW YORK, New York — Filmmaker-actor Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard are brothers, former child stars and fellow Hollywood veterans.

They'll now share their unusual story in book-length form.

The Howards have a deal with William Morrow for “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” It's scheduled to come out Oct. 12.

According to William Morrow, a HarperCollins imprint, the book arose in part out of public curiosity over a perennial question asked to Ron Howard: What was it like to grow up on television?

The book was also inspired by the death in 2017 of their father, actor Rance Howard.