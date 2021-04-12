Watch
Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Ron Howard, left, and Clint Howard attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, March 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ron and Clint Howard
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 12, 2021
NEW YORK, New York — Filmmaker-actor Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard are brothers, former child stars and fellow Hollywood veterans.

They'll now share their unusual story in book-length form.

The Howards have a deal with William Morrow for “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” It's scheduled to come out Oct. 12.

According to William Morrow, a HarperCollins imprint, the book arose in part out of public curiosity over a perennial question asked to Ron Howard: What was it like to grow up on television?

The book was also inspired by the death in 2017 of their father, actor Rance Howard.

