Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning twice

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic -- will return in person, first in September, then again on its usual date on the first Monday in May. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Met Gala returning twice after coronavirus postponement
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:31:24-04

NEW YORK, New York — The Met Gala is coming back. Not only once, but twice.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic -- will return in person.

The first will be a more intimate affair in September. And then the larger gala will return in 2022 on its usual date on the first Monday in May.

There was no word yet on the celebrity hosts, or chairs.

The galas will launch a two-part exhibition.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” opens Sept. 18.

Part Two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens May 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education