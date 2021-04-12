NEW YORK, New York — The Met Gala is coming back. Not only once, but twice.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic -- will return in person.

The first will be a more intimate affair in September. And then the larger gala will return in 2022 on its usual date on the first Monday in May.

There was no word yet on the celebrity hosts, or chairs.

The galas will launch a two-part exhibition.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” opens Sept. 18.

Part Two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens May 5, 2022.