Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea have detained President Alpha Conde in an apparent coup d'etat.

A video of the president in military custody was released after hours of heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry. Army Col. Mamadi Doumbouya also seized the public airwaves, telling the nation that Conde's government was dissolved and the constitution was invalid.

The Defense Ministry initially had claimed the attack had been thwarted. Conde, in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.