Watch
Sports

Actions

Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Jenkins/AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dak Prescott
Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 16:22:08-04

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is set for the return to his home field, where the devastating right ankle injury happened last year.

Prescott says the road to recovery is already complete, even before Philadelphia visits Monday night. His focus is on the fans, who will fill 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium for the first time since the pandemic kept capacity below 50% in 2020.

The trauma and emotion of the injury makes that 37-34 win over the New York Giants last October a blur for some players.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Safely Back to School

State of Education