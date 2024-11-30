Biden's Thanksgiving holiday is part of a longer farewell as Trump's return to White House nears

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Joe Biden is on Nantucket, wrapping up his final Thanksgiving holiday as president. It's a family tradition that this year seems to be part of a broader farewell to his time in the White House.

The Democrat’s four years as president will be bookended by Republican Donald Trump. The president-elect's Cabinet nominations, tariff threats and glitzy evenings at his Florida club have captured the public’s attention since the November election.

During Biden's five days on the Massachusetts island, the president was still dealing with questions of his own legacy. He's set to return to Washington later Saturday, then leave for Angola the next day for his only visit to Africa as president.