Miracle Method Surface and Refinishing

Miracle Method is the largest bath and kitchen refinishing company in the country. With over 140 U.S. and Canadian franchises, we specialize in repairing and restoring all types of tubs, ceramic tile, and countertops. Specializing means we don’t do drywall, painting, carpentry, or windows. Specializing means we are the very best at refinishing....and constantly improving.

Each of our franchisees live in the market they serve. They’re local. It’s very possible they’re your neighbors or friends you see at church or at your children’s school. They are independent small business owners who are working hard to build a good reputation and good business by delivering quality work and superior service.

We know Miracle Method is the largest and we believe we are the best in the business. We say this confidently because of our people...our franchisees. We’re problem solvers, too. When you’re ready to make changes to your bath or kitchen, give your local franchisee a call. They will be happy to provide suggestions and a free estimate.

