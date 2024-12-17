Du-West Services

When it comes to finding the right Corpus Christi foundation repair contractor to handle foundation issues and repairs, you need an expert to ensure any work done is performed properly. The Du-West Foundation Repair team has been repairing foundations since 1978 and has pioneered state-of-the-art techniques that revolutionized the industry, including the precast concrete pile and tunneling for interior pile placement. The video below is an example of how our team installs piles.

How can I tell if my foundation might have a problem?

Cracks in the brick veneer walls

Cracks in the sheetrock

Doors that are sticking or have large gaps on top.

Cracks in the foundation of your house

Uneven floors

Sloping floors

These signs don’t always mean you have a foundation problem, but they are definite signs that you should get a professional evaluation. Du-West Corpus Christi foundation experts will identify the source and severity of the issue and prescribe foundation work or just some simple maintenance to resolve the issues.

Quality Foundation Services with a Written Guarantee

We stand behind all of our work with a written guarantee. Our Ultra-Pile and Steel Pile guarantee is for the life of the structure and is transferable to the new owners if you sell the property. Our bell-bottom and drilled pier guarantee is a full five years and is transferable should you sell the property. If your property is a Pier and Beam or Block and Base type foundation (those with a crawl space) Du-West will perform repairs with most others will not and provide a 6-month warranty and a 2-year service agreement.

While many companies now offer a lifetime warranty, remember the warranty is only as good as the company doing the work. If the foundation repair company providing the warranty goes out of business your warranty is gone. Du-West has been in business for over 40 years. If you need us in the future, we will be here – simply call (361) 201-1489 or reach out to one of our conveniently located offices. Our Corpus Christi foundation experts will provide you with a free no-obligation estimate for the repairs or foundation maintenance your property needs!

At Du-West, we’re proud to be a Texas-owned and operated company with decades of hands-on experience repairing the foundations of homes throughout the greater Corpus Christi area. From repairing foundation cracks and fixing sagging floors to sealing crawl spaces and lifting uneven concrete, we’ve been doing it all in South Texas since 1978. Our specialists can handle almost any Corpus Christi foundation repair or issue, and we proudly guarantee our work.

• Texas-owned and operated

• Expert foundation repair

• Complete honesty, transparency, and customer satisfaction

Don’t Trust the Integrity of Your Home to Just Anyone – Leave it to the Pros!

Your home or business is possibly the most important investment you’ll make. You can’t trust the structural integrity of this investment in the hands of any ol’ Corpus Christi foundation repair company. You need the best.

At Du-West, we have pioneered state-of-the-art foundation repair techniques that have revolutionized the industry. We proudly share our knowledge with home and business owners throughout the Corpus Christi, Texas area and provide them with expert foundation repair and home leveling at a fair, competitive price.

In other words, if you’re not sure who to turn to for your foundation problems, you can count on us!

Why Choose Us for Corpus Christi Foundation Repair?

Locally Owned and Operated

We’re not some huge company with corporate offices in New York. The foundation pros here at Du-West are good, salt-of-the-earth Texans just like you. We know Texas people. We know Texas homes. We know Texas soil. We also have decades of combined experience, which shows in our Corpus Christi foundation repair work.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

We take great pride in the satisfaction of our customers when we’ve finished repairing their Corpus Christi homes. We give each customer and home the attention needed to feel confident in a job well done.

Lifetime Warranties

We offer lifetime warranties on our Ultra-Pile and Steel Pile foundation repairs. We also offer warranties for other foundation types and services.

Our Corpus Christi Foundation Repair Services

Inspections

Our foundation specialists will perform a full foundation inspection and provide you with a brief report and estimate for any foundation or related repairs.

Foundation Repairs

Whether you have a shifted piling or cracking slab, our Corpus Christi foundation repair professionals have the experience and expertise to fix your foundation problems while minimizing damage to your home.

Plumbing

Our specialized tunneling techniques allow access to the plumbing beneath structures for plumbing line repairs or replacements without compromising the foundation.

Retaining Walls

With decades of experience installing retaining walls of all sizes, we can construct a safe and structurally sound retaining wall with a proper drainage system to secure any slope and prevent soil erosion.

House Raising

Raising a home off its foundation seems complicated and risky, but our specialists have extensive experience planning and executing house raising projects for all types of foundations and structures.

Concrete Leveling

In Texas, our active soils are known for creating cracks in concrete. If left unaddressed, these cracks can promote deterioration and crumbling, resulting in the need for extensive Corpus Christi foundation repair. Our foam injection concrete leveling services fill the voids created by any eroded areas underneath your home, helping to re-level the concrete slab above.

About Du-West Foundation Repair

Du-West is one of the most trusted foundation repair companies in Corpus Christi and East Texas. Established in 1978, we have over 40 years of experience helping Texas homeowners solve their foundation issues.

Contact us to schedule an appointment today!

Call (361) 201-1489