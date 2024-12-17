Coastal Life Turf

Decades of landscape experience with natural grass have spurred the transition over the years to a smarter, easier, and safer outdoor turf option in artificial turf. We strive to do every job right and give our customers a great contractor experience with artificial turf, whether for residential or commercial use. It is our pleasure to listen and solve issues with mud, sand, stickers, or drainage and make an outdoor turf area that is practical, affordable, and enjoyable. Let us design for you a low maintenance project space that is usable everyday of the year!

Core Values

We have learned over the years that core values are not what you aspire to be; core values are what you are, naturally, everyday without having to try too hard. Our core values start with our ownership and go all the way through to the newest hire on the team today. We look to employ individuals that match our culture and work and act like us and who treat each other like we want to be treated. We find those people who will protect who we are and fight for who we are and will be accountable to who we are. We value RESPECT. We value URGENCY. We value FOLLOW THROUGH. Our hope is that any of our clients would see examples of this everywhere and in everyone in our company.

Maintenance

Cleaning

Rinse your turf off with a hose regularly to get rid of any loose debris, pet waste or stickiness.

For particularly troublesome spots, use a mixture of water and vinegar or mild detergent.

Brushing

Brush frequently to keep the artificial grass blades standing upright with your rake or stiff, non-metal brush. This will help the synthetic fibers stand up straight and mimic natural grass.

Frequency

If you have children or pets, you will want to clean your turf more often, but otherwise you should clean your artificial grass at least once every three months to avoid the buildup of debris, dirt and dust.

