ABC Air Conditioning

The wind, sand and salt that are part of the natural environment in a coastal area can do serious damage to your home’s cooling and heating systems. Keeping your living spaces cool is not only important for the comfort level of you and your guests, but also represents the biggest part of your utility bill. When it comes to AC repair, Corpus Christi homeowners rely on the experts at ABC Home & Commercial Services for any repairs, installing a new unit, performing preventative maintenance, helping make your unit more energy efficient and delivering filter replacements.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

You don't have to live with humidity, odor, or allergy issues in your home. Let one of our specialists address your indoor air quality needs.

Smart AC Monitoring

Smart AC lets you know more about your home’s vital systems before one of them STOPS working.

AC & Heating Diagnostic & Repair

When something goes wrong with your heating and cooling system, it doesn't take long to notice. We can find the problem and make all needed repairs.

Filter Delivery

If you can never remember to change your air filters, you aren't alone. We can deliver the right filters, when you need them, right to your doorstep.

AC & Heating Maintenance & Tune-ups

Maintenance is the best way to extend the life of your system. We can make sure your home is ready for our hottest days and coolest nights.

AC & Heating System Installation

If it's time to upgrade your heating and cooling system, you can count on us to get your new unit installed quickly and correctly.

24/7 Emergency Service Available

When your air conditioner is not working, we understand that you don’t want to wait days for repairs. That’s why ABC performs 24/7 repairs on air conditioners. Just give us a call at (361) 884-8214 and we’ll take care of your problem as soon as possible.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE

PHONE: (361) 884-8214

