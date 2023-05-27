Man missing after going overboard on grad trip in Bahamas; search ends

A recent high school graduate from Louisiana is still missing after going overboard a cruise ship Wednesday night near Nassau, Bahamas.

Eighteen-year-old Cameron Robbins was on a trip aboard the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship with a group of students after recently graduating from the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, reports say.

After exhaustive efforts, the Coast Guard announced Saturday that it is suspending its search.

"U.S. Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening," Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas, said in a press release.

Crews searched over 325 square miles.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating claims that Robbins jumped off the ship on a dare, according to ABC News affiliate WBRZ.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows Robbins in dark waters with a flotation device nearby.

While the trip was not sanctioned by Robbins’ school, Lab School director Kevin George told WBRZ that students reached out requesting a prayer circle, to which the school agreed.

"A 13-year kid here at U-High," George told WBRZ. "That's a special kid that's been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

"It’s just a really emotional time for us right now. Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support," he continued.

In a statement, the school says it will make extra counselors available to students and staff amid the news.

