Man arrested for capital murder after 10-year-old son's death in Waco

WACO, Texas — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges - including capital murder - in connection with the death of his 10-year-old son.

Bronchae Lewis is jailed in McLennan County on resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s weapon and capital murder charges.

Waco police officers were dispatched to 2400 Washington Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday when a caller stated he thought his son was dead.

As officers arrived on the scene, Lewis attempted to stop officers from entering the apartment and began fighting with officers, according to police.

Several officers along with the suspect received minor injuries from broken glass and were later treated and released at a Waco hospital.

In the apartment, officers found the 10-year-old boy and determined he had sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.

The boy was transported to a Waco hospital and was pronounced dead.

Waco ISD identified the 10-year-old as James, a student at Dean Highland Elementary.

The school district's superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, released the following statement:

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man. It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon

The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released.

