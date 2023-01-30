Mahomes and Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl

It’s a historic moment for the NFL: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to become the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl. Their teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, will meet in Super Bowl LVII, making this an unprecedented event.

Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity to make history as the first Black quarterback ever to win two Super Bowl games when he leads the Chiefs against the Eagles on Feb. 12. Jalen Hurts is looking to solidify his own legacy in this matchup, aiming to become the fourth Black quarterback ever to hoist the Lombardi Trophy: Mahomes, Doug Williams and Russell Wilson are the only Black QBs to have won a championship in the NFL’s 103-year history.

Mahomes has already made his mark on the league with his incredible talent and leadership, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and winning it all in 2020.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jalen Hurts has also had an impressive season with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to their first playoff berth since 2017. The 24-year-old has shown tremendous poise and resilience throughout this season, overcoming adversity and proving himself as a capable leader.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Colin Kaepernick, Steve McNair and Cam Newton also played in the Super Bowl as starting quarterbacks but came up short in their title bids. (Wilson went to the Super Bowl twice with the Seahawks: They won in 2013 and lost as the returning champs in 2014.)

The divisional championship games on Jan. 29 set up another history-making moment: Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to play against each other in this Super Bowl.

Jason, a center for the Eagles, tweeted after winning his game on Jan. 29 that he’s done being a Chiefs fan for the season. His younger brother Travis, who plays tight end for the Chiefs, will be his opponent in the Super Bowl two weeks from now:

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. It will be televised live on Fox.

