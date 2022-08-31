Due to the amount of rainfall on London High School's football grass field, it may not be ready in time for their week two home opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Pirates have moved their game against the Refugio Bobcats to Flour Bluff Hornet Field and instead of starting at 7: 30 p.m. the game will now kickoff at 7 p.m.
Location and time changes for Refugio vs. London
Refugio will play London at Flour Bluff Hornet Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 00:15:27-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.