Location and time changes for Refugio vs. London

Refugio will play London at Flour Bluff Hornet Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Refugio and London will now play their week two game on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Flour Bluff Hornet Stadium.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 00:15:27-04

Due to the amount of rainfall on London High School's football grass field, it may not be ready in time for their week two home opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Pirates have moved their game against the Refugio Bobcats to Flour Bluff Hornet Field and instead of starting at 7: 30 p.m. the game will now kickoff at 7 p.m.

