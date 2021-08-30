Local athlete Jillian Williams is focused on gold in Tokyo Paralympics

The USA Women sitting volleyball team got it's first win Saturday, August 28, 2021 against Rwanda. It was an exciting match for America. The Coastal Bend's own Jillian Williams scored nine points for her team and helped secure the teams first win to move on to China.

“We haven’t played China since Rio. And so last night was the first time seeing China since World’s and so they crushed Russia last night and that was really eye opening as us for a team to know the we can really do the same. But also to know not to put that stress on ourselves of them playing other teams and stuff," said Paralympian Jillian Williams.

Jillian Williams' mother, Janna said she is sad she couldn't be in Tokyo to see her daughter compete in person, but is rooting for the team from home in Odem.

“Move on, play your game and most import thing, they need to have fun. When that team plays and has fun, they are phenomenal,” said Janna.

“We’re the type of team that can beat ourselves we all know it and we all talk about it and so just making sure we play consistently good," said Jillian.

“It’s exciting to see her at this stage though. This is her goal since her leg amputation and it’s been a ride so keep playing hard," said Jillian's father Trey Williams.

The USA Women sitting volleyball team lost to China August 30 3-0 and they continue on to play against Russia Paralympic Committe (RPC) September 1 at 4:30 a.m CST.

