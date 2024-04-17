Listen to the song Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s sons released together

The sons of two Beatles have “come together” to release a song.

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and James McCartney, son of Linda and Paul McCartney, released their single, “Primrose Hill,” on April 12. The tune is named after a north London park with gorgeous views of the city.

In an Instagram post, McCartney intimated that the collaboration may be the first of many. “Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon,” he wrote. “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

What does Paul McCartney think about his son teaming up with Sean Ono Lennon? In a Facebook post, he urges fans to check out the new song and sends “lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon.”

Both sons are established musicians in their own right. Lennon has been a member of alt-rock bands like Cibo Matto, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger and The Claypool Lennon Delirium. He has also worked as a film score composer.

James McCartney, an indie folk-rock singer-songwriter, has released a number of solo albums, including 2016’s “The Blackberry Train.”

“Primrose Hill” has a melodic folk-rock feel that nods to their dads without feeling too dated. Fans of Ed Sheeran or Joe Keery will definitely appreciate the acoustic guitars and soft vocals.

You can listen to “Primrose Hill” below:

In a post on Instagram a few weeks ago, James hinted at his inspiration for the song.

“I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day,” he wrote. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

