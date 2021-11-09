Study indicates night owls at greater risk for heart disease

A new study indicates the time you go to sleep each night could be accentuating your risk for heart disease.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found the best time to go to bed every day was between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those in the study who fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight showed a 12 percent higher risk of developing heart disease.

Those who went to bed after midnight faced a 25 percent higher risk.

Going to bed earlier than 10 p.m. also showed a 24 percent higher risk of heart disease.