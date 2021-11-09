Watch
LifestyleYour Health Matters

Actions

Study indicates night owls at greater risk for heart disease

items.[0].videoTitle
A new study indicates the time you go to sleep each night could be accentuating your risk for heart disease.
The later to bed, the greater the chance for heart disease
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 11:31:37-05

A new study indicates the time you go to sleep each night could be accentuating your risk for heart disease.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found the best time to go to bed every day was between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those in the study who fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight showed a 12 percent higher risk of developing heart disease.

Those who went to bed after midnight faced a 25 percent higher risk.

Going to bed earlier than 10 p.m. also showed a 24 percent higher risk of heart disease.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here