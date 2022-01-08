Mother helping daughter find love with billboard in Times Square

A mother is trying to help her daughter find love.

Beth Davis had a personal ad for her daughter put up on a billboard in Times Square.

“I had that moment of ‘oh my gosh what are people going to think about this,’" Molly Davis said.

While the ad may seem trivial, there is a deeper meaning behind it.

In June 2020, Beth was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, which has spread to her bones.

“It’s a tough time in anyone’s life finding out that news. Molly has been my wingman taking me to appointments even this week and now it’s my turn to be her wingman and try to find her love,” Beth said.

While Beth may be getting weaker, she still had enough strength to reach out to the app Wingman, a service where families help their loved ones find love.

The company was so touched by Beth’s story, they turned it into a billboard in New York City.

"I love my mom and I never had to consider her not being there for any of those big moments, you know?" Molly Davis

The billboard will be up until Jan. 25.