Here are the Black Friday ads for some of the nation's top retailers

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Several major retailers have released their Black Friday ads ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year.

Below are links to the ads for some of the biggest stores. Note: Deals could vary by area, so it’s important to switch the location on the retailers’ websites to the stores nearest you.

Walmart

Walmart’s ad features 20 pages of deals that consumers can take advantage of during the retailer’s Black Friday sale, which kicks off online on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, with Walmart Plus members having early access to deals starting at 3 p.m. ET. The deals will begin in Walmart stores on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. local time. Some of the biggest deals featured in the ad are for electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, home décor, and clothing.

Target

Target’s Black Friday ad features a total of 60 pages, featuring deals on items like home goods, electronics, and gaming products. Target’s sales event will take place from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 both online and in stores. There will also be deals available online-only on Thanksgiving.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Black Friday ad is 36 pages long and it features items typically seen at the home improvement chain, including tools, appliances, home décor and furnishings. The Black Friday sale at The Home Depot is set to run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 1, while supplies last.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Black Friday ad is 56 pages long and features a variety of items often sold by the retailer, including apparel, home décor, electronics, toys and small appliances. Kohl’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, both online and in-store.

JCPenney

JCPenney’s ad for its Black Friday sale is 24 pages long and it includes deals on everything from home décor and small appliances to toys and clothing. JCPenney’s sale will run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28.

Macy’s

Macy’s Black Friday ad stretches 56 pages and features a wide variety of items commonly sold by the retailer, like home décor, toys, apparel, makeup and small appliances. Macy’s sale starts on Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 27.

All of the stores above are among the retailers who plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day.