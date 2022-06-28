PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton fans can now experience a day in the singer’s life.
Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is accepting reservations for one of Dolly's tour buses.
According to the resort's website, a two-night stay in Suite 1986 will set you back $10,000.
The resort added that a portion of that would go to The Dollywood Foundation.
Dolly and her sister designed the 45-foot bus.
It has a couch, kitchen, dining table, two toilets, a tub, and a bedroom.
Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displays some of her gowns and jewelry.
The bus is located on the resort grounds in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.