Delta CEO says operations should be back to normal Thursday after chaotic recovery from tech outage

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is speaking out after the carrier's chaotic recovery from a global technology outage led to days of cancellations and delays.

“I know the last few days have been difficult. To our customers who were impacted, I want to thank you for your patience and apologize again for the disruption to your travel,” Bastian said in an update.

Several airlines and major companies around the world were impacted when an outage caused by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike halted operations across industries last Friday. But Delta had a particularly painful recovery.

This prompted Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to announce a federal investigation against the airline.

Bastian acknowledged that Delta’s initial efforts were “difficult and frustratingly slow and complex,” but said that the “worst impacts of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are clearly behind us.”

Bastian said operations should be back on track by Thursday.

“Thursday is expected to be a normal day, with the airline fully recovered and operating at a traditional level of reliability,” said Bastian.

The CEO said delays and cancellations were down 50% on Tuesday compared to Monday, and that cancellations should be "minimal" on Wednesday.

The Delta CEO said the airline is committed to providing impacted customers with meal vouchers, hotel accommodations and ground transportation through vouchers and reimbursements.

“We’re also providing impacted customers with Delta SkyMiles and travel vouchers as a further gesture of apology,” Bastian said.

According to travel tracker FlightAware, 30% of Delta flights were canceled on Monday, in addition to 46% that were delayed. Comparatively, American Airlines and United Airlines only had about 2% of its flights canceled on Monday, FlightAware said.

Buttigieg said Tuesday that the investigation into Delta was launched to ensure the airline is “following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions.”

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld,” Buttigieg said.

The DOT secretary had also called out Delta on Sunday amid mounting complaints.

“We have received reports of continued disruptions and unacceptable customer service conditions at Delta Air Lines, including hundreds of complaints filed with the DOT,” Buttigieg said in a post on X.

Bastian also acknowledged receiving messages from frustrated customers.

“I’ve received emails from many of you who are understandably frustrated with the pace of progress and the difficulty in getting the service you deserve. I’ve also received many notes of encouragement and support commenting on the heroic efforts of our people, who are working under trying and stressful conditions,” said the CEO.

Impacted customers looking for a refund can initiate the process here.

Those looking to file a complaint with the DOT can do so via this form.

