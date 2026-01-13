Allegiant's purchase of Sun Country to add 18 international destinations

Allegiant Airlines is buying Sun Country Airlines in a $1.5 billion deal. The merger will create a major leisure-focused airline serving 22 million passengers annually.

The combined airline will operate nearly 200 aircraft and serve more than 650 routes. Passengers will gain access to more vacation destinations, including 18 international locations.

"This combination is an exciting next chapter in Allegiant and Sun Country's shared mission in providing affordable, reliable, and convenient service from underserved communities to premier leisure destinations. We have long admired Sun Country for their well-run, flexible, and diversified business model that optimizes for year-round utilization and strong margins," said Allegiant CEO Gregory C. Anderson.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Both airlines will continue operating separately until they receive a single FAA certificate.

According to Air Advisor, Allegiant has the fifth-lowest cost per seat mile in the U.S., behind JetBlue, Hawaiian, Spirit and Frontier.