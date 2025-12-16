Holiday cocktail recipe: Learn how to make 'The Nutcracker'

Looking for a holiday cocktail with a little sparkle?
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has crafted a sweet, tart, and bubbly drink featuring muddled dark cherries, rich Amaretto, and champagne.
The Nutcracker
Ingredients
- 2 frozen dark cherries, pitted
- 3 oz sparkling wine or champagne
- 1 oz amaretto
- ½ oz tart cherry juice
- 1 tbsp pomegranate arils
- Ice cubes:
Per cube: 1 frozen dark cherry, 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 1 tbsp water
Instructions:
- About 1 day prior to making your cocktails, prepare the ice cubes. · I use these silicone, spherical trays.
- In your favorite, stemless glass, muddle 2 cherries.
- Add the cherry juice and amaretto to the glass.
- Drop in an ice cube.
- Top with champagne or sparkling wine.
For a mocktail, swap out champagne for sparkling cider and amaretto for an almond syrup or omit.
