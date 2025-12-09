Thousands of blood pressure medication bottles recalled due to cross-contamination

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recalled over 11,000 bottles of Ziac tablets, a common blood pressure medication, after the drug may have been cross-contaminated with a cholesterol medication called ezetimibe.

The FDA says the contamination is not likely to cause serious health problems for patients who may have taken the affected medication.

The recalled tablets range from 2.5 milligrams to 6.25 milligrams. The recalled lots have expiration dates of Nov. 2025 and May 2026.

RELATED STORY | Half a million bottles of blood pressure drug recalled for high carcinogen levels

Patients should check their medication lot numbers and contact their pharmacist if their medication is affected by the recall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.