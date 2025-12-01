Think you can beat 'Whamageddon'? Dodge this one song until Christmas Eve

Whamawhatta?

"Whamageddon" is a game played during the Christmas season where the player has to go from midnight local time on Dec.1 through 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve without listening to "Last Christmas" by Wham!.

If the player hears the original 1984 album version of the song between those dates, they are out of the game.

Once eliminated, they have to post "#Whamageddon" on social media to indicate that they are no longer in the game

The only exception to the rule is listening to a remix or cover version of the original song — and there are hundreds of those out there.

The creators of the game said it's about survival, not a battle, so don't try to set up your friends or family to get them "whammed" unexpectedly.

The viral game originated with a group of friends — referred to as the "Whamfathers" — in Europe. The game has grown in popularity every year, even inspiring the originators to create "Whamageddon" merch.

If "Last Christmas" just so happens to be your favorite song and you can't live without it, why not try thinking of another holiday ballad to play the game with among your friends and family?

