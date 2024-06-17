Here's how people are celebrating Juneteenth across the country

Juneteenth is a national holiday to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States. It's celebrated on June 19.

Across the country, people are gathering to honor the historic day when the enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free on June 19, 1865.

The day is remembered through events that highlight the importance of community through culture, music, food and storytelling.

Below is a list of events taking place in various cities to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Jubilee Day:

Alexandria, Virginia



The celebration kicked off in Alexandria with a Juneteenth Jubilee. Other events include honoring people buried at the Douglas Cemetery, musical performances and a bench dedication to Martin Luther King Jr.

Atlanta



In the heart of Atlanta lies Piedmont Park, a 200-acre space that will host the 12th annual Atlanta Arts & Musical Festival from June 21 through June 23. This festival will include art, music, food and a parade

The 2024 Juneteenth Atlanta Parade will be held on June 22.

Maryland



Throughout Maryland, you can expect a multitude of events, from a 5K to opera performances.

Chicago



The City of Chicago has an exciting lineup of Juneteenth celebrations. The list of festivals expands to several neighborhoods throughout the city, including the Historic Pullman Olympic Village and Garfield Park .

Galveston, Texas



The liberation of African Americans is remembered with events that emphasize the historical significance of Galveston and the community that exists there today. Events include a Juneteenth Festival & Celebration, an exhibit titled, “And Still We Rise … Galveston’s Juneteenth Story” at Ashton Villa, and “ Did You Know? ” a presentation of untold stories with the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African American Heritage Committee.

Houston, TX



Juneteenth Houston includes a bus tour, Liberation Market, and music celebration at Emancipation Park.

Los Angeles



Juneteenth celebrations in Los Angeles will focus primarily on African American music and culture. The famous Hollywood Bowl will host a Juneteenth celebration concert with co-curator artist T-Pain and an orchestra. Grammy award winner and LA native Kendrick Lamar will also host “Ken & Friends,” a concert at the Kia Forum on June 19.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Celebratory events in Milwaukee include a Jubilee parade, Freedom Ball , festival and a scholarship pageant .

Washington, D.C. metro area

